Sunflower Dreams Project to host reception on Sunday

PORT HADLOCK — The Sunflower Dreams Project will host a reception for its exhibit, “Ukraine’s Children Tell their Stories Through Their Art,” from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The free event will be in the Bayside Art Gallery at the Old Alcohol Plant Inn, 310 Hadlock Bay Road, Port Hadlock.

The exhibit was curated by David Elley, co-founder of the Sunflower Dreams Project, from an art healing program run by Nataliia Pavliuk in Lviv, Ukraine.

The exhibit features about 60 works of art, both originals and prints, created by Ukrainian children in Lviv.

Pavliuk’s Art Which Saves program helps traumatized, injured, orphaned and displaced Ukrainian children who are now living in Lviv.

Pavliuk and her daughter Yustyna have worked with more than 4,000 children since the first weeks of the Russian invasion in February 2022.

The exhibit also includes some traditional Ukrainian artifacts and cultural items provided by the Seattle Ukrainian Community as well as several works by Pavliuk, who lectures in Art at Lviv Polytechnic University, from her October 2024 exhibition “Trinities.”

The Sunflower Dreams Project has exhibited work from the Art That Heals program across Europe, the United Kingdom and North America.

The exhibit will remain on display from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at the Bayside Art Gallery until Feb. 15.