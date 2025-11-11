Studium Generale to host two presentations this week

PORT ANGELES — The Studium Generale lecture series will host two presentations this week.

Both will be in the Little Theater at Peninsula College’s Port Angeles Campus, 1502 E. Lauridsen Blvd., and both will stream at https://pencol-edu.zoom.us/j/88184370617.

The lecture series will host a special presentation, “My Heart is Good,” at 12:35 p.m. Wednesday.

“My Heart is Good” is an oral history of treaty rights told by Port Gamble S’Klallam elder and former tribal chair Ron Charles with context and background from anthropologist Josh Wisniewski.

Charles and Wisniewski are co-authors of “My Heart Is Good: Treaty Rights and the Rise of a S’Klallam Fishing Community.”

The pair also will speak at the Port Townsend Friends Meeting House on Friday evening.

On Thursday, Peninsula College faculty, staff and administrators will share their experiences in the military during the roundtable discussion “Honoring Veterans” at 12:35 p.m.

Future presentations in the series include:

• Alice Derry, who will present “Native Plants of the Peninsula” on Nov. 20.

• The student-led discussion “What We Have Learned this Quarter” will finish the series on Dec. 4.