Studio Bob to host Penny’s Cabaret on Friday

PORT ANGELES — Penny Featherbottom will host a third performance of Penny’s Cabaret at 8 p.m. Friday.

The show will be on stage at Studio Bob, 118½ E. Front St., Port Angeles.

General admission is $25 per person at www.outloudstoryslam.com.

The cabaret will present the spellbinding illusions of Tobias, the Traveling Spectacular Magician, the Shula Azhar Belly Dancers, burlesque artist Pistil Peach, dancers Jenny Houston and Rosie Sharkey, Story Slam winner Emma Amiad, spoken word by Derek Firenze, singer-songwriter Matt Bellah, and Mia Underwood, a Sequim-based acrobatic artist.

Doors will open at 7 p.m.