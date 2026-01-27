Students to present Shakespearean play this weekend

PORT TOWNSEND — Olympic Peninsula HomeConnection will present “The Two Gentlemen of Verona” at 6:30 p.m. Friday and 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Shakespearean performance will be at San Juan Baptist Church, 1704 Discovery Road, Port Townsend.

Admission is by donation. There also will be a fundraising bake before the show and during intermissions.

The production will feature a cast of K-8 students, including Gideon Hales as Proteus, Joaquin Martinez as Valentine and Ayla Leonard-Stephens as Sylvia. Other cast members include Satya Athair, Raiven Beil, Emmett Douglas, Hudson Douglas, Nyneve Gervais, Daniel Hales, Solari Just, Talon Lee, Lila Mahan, Thomas Mahan, Belén Martinez, Annabelle Miller and Ariana Stewart.

Fourth-grader Jaber Gunn will play Crab, the only dog cast in any of the 38 plays Shakespeare wrote.

The play is directed by Carla Powell, Franco Bertucci and Rowan Powell with alumnus coach Leif Staley.

Olympic Peninsula HomeConnection, part of the Crescent School District in Joyce, is an alternative learning experience for kindergarten through eighth-grade students in Clallam and Jefferson counties.

It has staged a performance of a Shakespearean plan annually since the 2012-2013 school year.

