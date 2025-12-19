Sequim City Band to host free holiday concert

Music, stage performances and library events highlight weekend entertainment options in the Peninsula.

• “Festive Flourishes,” a free holiday concert by the Sequim City Band, is set for 2 p.m. Sunday in the auditorium at Port Angeles High School, 304 E. Park Ave., Port Angeles.

Before and after the concert, the Port Angeles High School band boosters will host a holiday bake sale in the lobby to raise funds for the high school band’s upcoming trip to Anaheim, Calif.

For more information, visit www.sequimcityband.org.

• “Sugar Plum Done” will finish its run with an evening performance at 7 p.m. Friday and matinees at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on the main stage at the Port Angeles Community Playhouse, 1235 E. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $18 per person, $9 for students at www.pacommunityplayers.org or at the box office.

The family-friendly comedy was written by local playwright Shannon Cosgrove, known for her PA Panto shows, and is co-directed by Cosgrove and Melody Todnem.

“Sugar Plum Done,” set just before Christmas, tells a harrowing tale of what happens behind the scenes of Santa’s SweatWorkshop when the man in red’s mid-life crisis takes the form of a residency in Las Vegas. Left to their own devices, the elves walk out, the reindeer fly the coop and Christmas is on the verge of cancellation.

A cast of more than 20 actors will fill the Playhouse stage while theatergoers wonder if a small cadre of loyal elves and a handful of TikTok-dancing reindeer find a way to make and deliver a world of toys.

• “Santa Claus Conquers the Martians” will finish its run with performances at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and a matinee at 2 p.m. Sunday at Olympic Theatre Arts, 414 N. Sequim Ave., Sequim.

Tickets are $20 per person at www.olympictheatrearts.org.

Following the kidnapping of Santa Claus by Martian leaders, it’s up to youngsters Betty and Billy to help Santa escape back to Earth in time to save Christmas. The comedy is a stage adaptation of the 1964 sci-fi Christmas film of the same name.

• Sarah Shea and Chez Jazz will perform “Christmas Jazz and Holiday Warmth” from 4:30 to 6:30 tonight at The Vintage, 725 Water St., Port Townsend.

No cover charge.

• Laurovia, composed of Laura Newman and Sylvia Heins, will present “Solstice Pub Caroling” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at Taps @ The Guardhouse, 300 Eisenhower Ave., Fort Worden Historical State Park, Port Townsend.

No cover charge.

• The North Olympic Library System will host a Glo Painting Party for Teens at 6 tonight at the Port Angeles Main Library, 2210 S. Peabody St., Port Angeles.

Teens in seventh through 12th grades can use supplies provided by the library to paint small canvases under ultraviolet light.

For more information, call the library at 360-417-8500, email discover@nols.org or visit www.nols.org.

• The Sons of Norway’s Olympic Lodge will conduct a bake sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Port Angeles Farmers Market in the Gateway Transit Center, 122 E. Front St., Port Angeles.

The sale will feature lefse, kringle and other baked goods.

• The Forks Community Orchestra will provide music for a holiday singalong from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Forks Branch Library, 171 S. Forks Ave., Forks.

The free, family-friendly concert will feature winter and holiday favorites.

For more information, call the library at 360-374-6402, email discover@nols.org or visit www.nols.org.

• Alex MacLeod will call for a community dance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Quimper Grange, 1219 Corona St., Port Townsend.

Music will be provided by Four Dollar Shoe featuring Kate Lichtenstein, Morgan John, Tom Collicot and Susan Rosenbaum.

Beginners and experienced dancers are welcome.

Admission is $10 per person, $20 for a family.