Public invited to Northwind Art weekly open studios

Artists Mike and Suzie Croy create their own comics at Northwind Art School at Fort Worden State Park, where weekly open studio sessions will be conducted every Tuesday starting Jan. 6. (Diane Urbani/Northwind Art)

PORT TOWNSEND — For people at all points on their creative paths, the nonprofit Northwind Art School is starting up a new program.

Weekly Open Studios, every Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., will begin Jan. 6 at the school’s Fort Worden State Park campus.

“The classroom, in Fort Worden’s Building 324, is a warm, bright place for art making, experimenting and dreaming up new projects,” Northwind spokesperson Diane Urbani said.

“This is a space to drop in and stay as long as you like. You can work on your own, meet other creative people, bring a friend or all of the above,” she said, adding that participants should bring their favorite art supplies.

Open Studio participants can find more information and sign up at NorthwindArt.org under the Take a Class heading.

“You can bring ideas and art supplies to start a new project, practice a technique or finish something that has been waiting for your time and attention,” Urbani said.

“The open studio is full of possibilities,” she added. “It can be hard to carve out time in our lives to make art, so these weekly sessions are designed to provide that time in a peaceful environment.”

The Open Studios will continue every Tuesday through June.

The new program at Northwind Art School is part of a varied slate of art classes and workshops new in 2026, Urbani said. This winter promises more than 70 offerings, from watercolor painting to enamel jewelry making to lampworking, aka glass bead making. Details about dates, times and teachers can be found at NorthwindArt.org.

“Winter is a great time to learn a new skill and meet other creative folks,” Urbani said. “We’re really looking forward to a season of making things together.”

Music, movies on tap for Peninsula this weekend

