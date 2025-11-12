Port Townsend Youth Theater to stage ‘Winnie the Pooh’

Willow Parvati, left, as Pooh, and Eric Gulin, as Christopher Robin, during a rehearsal for “Winnie the Pooh.”

PORT TOWNSEND — The Port Townsend Youth Theater will open its production of “Winnie the Pooh” at 7 p.m. Thursday and host a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Additional performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 21 and at 2 p.m. on Nov. 22-23.

The play will be staged in the Erickson Building at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 4907 Landes St., Port Townsend.

Admission is by donation at the door.

The production, in collaboration with OCEAN K-12, invites the public to join Pooh Bear, Piglet and their friends in the Hundred Acre Wood for a whimsical journey through friendship, fun and imagination.

The play, directed by high school senior Luca Tapogna, features 14 students in third through 12th grades.

“This is a wonderful celebration of youth leadership, teamwork and heart,” said Danny McEnerney, the founder of Port Townsend Youth Theater. “These kids have chosen to spend their time working on a project that gets no school credit and is simply for the art and fun of it. I’m proud of them and of our mentors for letting these kids show the world what they got.”

For more information, visit www.ptyouththeater.org/pooh.