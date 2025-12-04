Port Townsend Main Street to host Holidays in PT on Saturday

PORT TOWNSEND — The Port Townsend Main Street Program will host Holidays in PT on Saturday.

The merriment will include a visit from Santa to the Kiwanis Choo Choo from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Pope Marine Park, 100 Madison St., followed by a community tree lighting ceremony with a ceremonial Fire Tower bell ringing at 4 p.m. at the Haller Fountain, 864 Washington St.

After the tree lighting, there will be a parade with Santa to the American Legion’s Marvin G. Shields Memorial Post 26, 209 Monroe St., where the post will host “The Magic of Christmas” from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Magic of Christmas will feature visits with Santa, games, letters to Santa, raffle baskets, hot chocolate, popcorn and arts and crafts.

“There’s something truly special about the holidays in Port Townsend,” said Natalie Maitland, executive director of Port Townsend Main Street. “From the twinkling lights downtown to the shop windows filled with creativity, it’s pure magic.”

For more information, visit www.ptmainstreet.org/holiday-promotion.

The Jefferson County Historical Society will host its Holiday Extravaganza from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the society’s Museum of Art + History, 540 Water St.

KPTZ 91.9 FM will broadcast live from the museum with trivia and artist interviews as well as live musical performances.

Performers will include the Wild Rose Chorale, a short performance by Saltfire Theater, Paul Rogers’ Holiday Hi-Jinx, the Port Townsend Saxophone Quartet, Wilderson and Carla Main and Friends.

The Holiday Extravaganza is free to attend.

For more information, email programs@jchs museum.com or visit www.jchsmuseum.org.

Downtown businesses will be open all day for holiday shopping and dining specials throughout town.

The First Saturday Art Walk also is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.