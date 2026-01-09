”Ethereality” by Caroline Gilmore will be on display at the Port Ludlow Art League’s gallery during January.

Port Ludlow Art League to host artist reception

PORT LUDLOW — The Port Ludlow Art League will host a reception for Caroline Gilmore from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The event will begin at 4 p.m. in the lobby at Sound Community Bank, 9500 Oak Bay Road, then move to the league’s adjacent gallery at 5 p.m.

Gilmore creates magical paintings with acrylics, using vibrant colors and the contrast of light versus dark to infuse light, levity and mystery into her work.

The league also will exhibit the works of its jewelry artists during January.

The pieces showcase a range of techniques, including metalworking, stone setting, wire weaving and torch-fired enameling.

Gilmore’s paintings and the works of the league’s jewelry artists will be on display at the league’s gallery from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays throughout January.

For more information, email info@portludlowart.org or visit www.port ludlowart.org.

