Port Ludlow Art League to host artist reception

“The Fruits Of Letting Go” by Kathleen Harvey will be featured at the Port Ludlow Art League throughout November.

PORT LUDLOW — The Port Ludlow Art League will host a reception for Kathleen Harvey and Jolie Maki from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The reception will begin at 4 p.m. in the lobby at Sound Community Bank, 9500 Oak Bay Road, then move to the league’s adjacent gallery at 5 p.m.

Harvey, the league’s artist of the month, works in a variety of media and styles, including watercolor and colored pencil landscapes, botanical illustrations, ceramics and fiber art sculptures. She holds a bachelor of fine arts degree in ceramics and sculpture but tends to go back the materials of her childhood: found objects, paper, glue and illustrations.

With those materials, she begins by creating large shapes, patterns and textures before layering the compositions with topographical maps and handmade papers.

“I try to create artwork that gives the viewer a chance to see things they may not have noticed before or see how a collection of overlooked items might have a tale to tell,” Harvey said.

Maki, the league’s jeweler of the month, uses traditional metal-making techniques with gold, silver, copper and bronze.

Recently she has been exploring color using torch-fired enamels and unusual shapes.

“I hope people find the technique of torch enameling interesting and delightful with a side of whimsy,” Maki said.

Harvey’s layered creations and Maki’s jewelry will be on display at the league’s gallery from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays throughout November.

For more information, email info@portludlowart.org or visit www.portludlowart.org.