Port Angeles Fine Arts Center to host reception for new exhibit

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles Fine Arts Center will host a reception for “Eternal Echoes” from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

The event will be in the center’s Esther Webster Gallery, 1203 E. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles.

Attendees will be able to view the exhibit, meet the artists and discuss the exhibit’s themes.

The exhibit highlights artists and death workers who engage with morality in thought-provoking ways, challenging taboos while honoring traditions and the deceased.

This exhibit features artists, authors and partners, including Gina lavocelli, Caitlin McCormick, Landis Blair, Rebecca Reeves, Death Under Glass, Anouk Kaiser, Rebecca Chaperon, Megan Rosenbloom, Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County and Carmen Watson-Charles.

“Through this show I hope that viewers find a soft spot to land in the conversation around our customs and relationship to death,” said Lindsey Shepher, the gallery’s curator. “There are many aspects of this exhibit to explore that educate, connect and help to bring hope to this aspect of the human experience.”

In conjunction with the exhibit, the center will present “The Living Experience,” a lecture event at Field Arts & Events Hall on March 8.

“Eternal Echoes” will be on display from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through March 29.

For more information, visit www.pafac.org.