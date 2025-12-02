Port Angeles Community Players to stage ‘Sugar Plum Done’

Santa’s elves during a recent rehearsal of “Sugar Plum Done.” From left, back row, are Piper Bruch, Sapphyre Billman and Sterling Ward. From left, front row, are Jessup Coffin, Rai Warzecha and Zade Harris.

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles Community Players will kick off its 74th season with a production of “Sugar Plum Done.”

The play will be staged at 7 p.m. Fridays and Tuesdays and at 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays until Dec. 21 on the main stage at the Port Angeles Community Playhouse, 1235 E. Lauridsen Blvd. Port Angeles.

Tickets are $18 per person, $9 for students at www.pacommunityplayers.org or at the box office.

All seats for Tuesday night performances will be $9 at the door.

The family-friendly comedy was written by local playwright Shannon Cosgrove, known for her PA Panto shows, and is co-directed by Cosgrove and Melody Todnem.

“What I love about this show is that it’s brought together different generations of people to create an original work,” Cosgrove said. “It is the truest representation of community theater. Adults support the young people in the cast to take chances, and the result is magic.”

“Sugar Plum Done,” set just before Christmas, tells a harrowing tale of what happens behind the scenes of Santa’s SweatWorkshop when the man in red’s mid-life crisis takes the form of a residency in Las Vegas.

Left to their own devices, the elves walk out, the reindeer fly the coop and Christmas is on the verge of cancellation.

A cast of more than 20 actors will fill the Playhouse stage while theatergoers wonder if a small cadre of loyal elves and a handful of TikTok-dancing reindeer find a way to make and deliver a world of toys.

