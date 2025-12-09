Poetry reading, celebration slated for Saturday at Fort Worden

Jennifer Chang.

PORT TOWNSEND — Centrum has joined with Poetry on the Salish Sea to present a poetry reading and celebration of Copper Canyon Press poets at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The free event will be in the Chapel at Fort Worden Historical State Park, 200 Battery Way, Port Townsend.

The readings will feature Jennifer Chang, Leila Chatti and Jenny George.

Jennifer Chang holds a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Chicago, and a master of fine arts degree and a doctorate in English, both from the University of Virginia.

Chang has authored of three poetry collections: “An Authentic Life,” which was short-listed for the National Book Critics Circle Award and a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize; “Some Say the Lark” and “The History of Anonymity.” She is the winner of the 2023 Levinson Prize from the Poetry Foundation and is an associate professor at the University of Texas at Austin.

Chatti is a Tunisian American poet and author of “Wildness Before Something Sublime” and “Deluge.” Her poems have appeared in the New York Times Magazine, The Nation, The Atlantic and Poetry.

Chatti teaches in the master of fine arts program at Pacific University in Forest Grove, Ore.

George is the author of “After Image” and “The Dream of Reason.” She has won the Discovery/Boston Review Poetry Prize and a received fellowships from the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference, Lannan Foundation, MacDowell and Yaddo.

George’s poems have appeared in the New York Times, Poetry, Ploughshares, Kenyon Review, Narrative, Granta, Iowa Review, Orion and Los Angeles Review of Books.

The reading will be followed at 7:30 p.m. by a discussion panel of Copper Canyon poets chaired by Michael Wiegers and a dessert reception.

Leila Chatti.

Jenny George.

Jennifer Chang.
