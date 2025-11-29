Peninsula College to host free murder mystery reading

PORT ANGELES — Peninsula College will host a staged reading of “The Hands at 12 and 12” at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The free event will be in the Little Theater on the college’s Port Angeles campus, 1502 E. Lauridsen Blvd.

The original murder mystery was written by Peninsula College student Brianna Palenik for her final project in the college’s Honors program.

Palenik also will direct the reading.

The play centers around a murder committed at midnight during a birthday party.

The script follows the questioning of suspects, revealing hidden secrets and, eventually, the killer.

Attendees are invited to stay for a post-reading Q&A with the playwright and cast.

For more information, email Lara Starcevich, chair of the drama department, at laras@pencol.edu.