Panel discussion set to honor Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy

PORT ANGELES — Migizi Miigwan/Nicole Nesberg will facilitate a panel discussion during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy at 12:35 p.m. Thursday.

The annual presentation will be part of the Studium Generale lecture series at the Little Theater at Peninsula College’s Port Angeles campus, 1502 E. Laurisden Blvd.

The presentation also will stream at https://pencol-edu.zoom.us/j/82887567433.

Nesberg, who also goes by her Ojibwe name, Migizi Miigwan, or Eagle Feather, is a professor of U.S. history at the college. She will be joined onstage by Jonathan Williams, Mikki Jones and Andre Jones in honoring King’s life and his enduring legacy.

Future presentations in the lecture series include:

Jan. 22 — The Clallam County Marine Resources Committee.

Jan. 29 — “Awareness of Human Trafficking and Prevention” by Sgt. Marlies Dick of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Feb. 5 — “The Impact of Indian Boarding and Residential Schools” by Andrew Pascua.

Feb. 12 — “Salmon, Cedar, Rock and Rain” featuring readings by Loni Grinnell Greninger, Maria Parker Pascua and Tim McNulty.

Feb. 19 — A presentation from Sara Deren, Peninsula College artist-in-residence.

Feb. 26 — “The Plight of a Woman” by Helen Masvikeni.

March 5 — “What We Talk About When We Talk About Empathy” by Janet Lucas.

For more information, email Kate Reavey at kreavey@pencol.edu.