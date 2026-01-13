Panel discussion set to honor Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy

PORT ANGELES — Migizi Miigwan/Nicole Nesberg will facilitate a panel discussion during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy at 12:35 p.m. Thursday.

The annual presentation will be part of the Studium Generale lecture series at the Little Theater at Peninsula College’s Port Angeles campus, 1502 E. Laurisden Blvd.

The presentation also will stream at https://pencol-edu.zoom.us/j/82887567433.

Nesberg, who also goes by her Ojibwe name, Migizi Miigwan, or Eagle Feather, is a professor of U.S. history at the college. She will be joined onstage by Jonathan Williams, Mikki Jones and Andre Jones in honoring King’s life and his enduring legacy.

Future presentations in the lecture series include:

Jan. 22 — The Clallam County Marine Resources Committee.

Jan. 29 — “Awareness of Human Trafficking and Prevention” by Sgt. Marlies Dick of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Feb. 5 — “The Impact of Indian Boarding and Residential Schools” by Andrew Pascua.

Feb. 12 — “Salmon, Cedar, Rock and Rain” featuring readings by Loni Grinnell Greninger, Maria Parker Pascua and Tim McNulty.

Feb. 19 — A presentation from Sara Deren, Peninsula College artist-in-residence.

Feb. 26 — “The Plight of a Woman” by Helen Masvikeni.

March 5 — “What We Talk About When We Talk About Empathy” by Janet Lucas.

For more information, email Kate Reavey at kreavey@pencol.edu.

Previous
Port Ludlow Art League to host artist reception
Next
‘Music to warm the soul’ in Sequim and Port Angeles

More in Entertainment

Tuba player Tyler Benedict is the featured soloist in concerts this week in Port Angeles and Sequim. (Diane Urbani de la Paz)
‘Music to warm the soul’ in Sequim and Port Angeles

Tuba soloist, orchestra to present first concerts of ’26

Panel discussion set to honor Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy

Migizi Miigwan/Nicole Nesberg will facilitate a panel discussion during… Continue reading

“Jazz Club” will be among the hundreds of works in Northwind Art’s benefit pop-up sale this weekend at Jeanette Best Gallery, 701 Water St. in Port Townsend. (Northwind Art)
Northwind sale brings multitude of art, supplies to Port Townsend

Hundreds of bargains on artwork, books, materials and craft… Continue reading

Sorin to present first Yard and Garden series lecture

Marni Sorin will present “Growing Practices for a Resilient… Continue reading

Garden lecture, arts exhibits this weekend

A gardening lecture, photography and art exhibits highlight weekend events on the… Continue reading

Auditions to be conducted for ‘Cinderella’ production

Ghostlight Productions will conduct auditions for its production of… Continue reading

Tickets on sale for five-course beer pairing dinner

Tickets are on sale for Barhop’s 15th anniversary Beer… Continue reading

”Ethereality” by Caroline Gilmore will be on display at the Port Ludlow Art League’s gallery during January.
Port Ludlow Art League to host artist reception

The Port Ludlow Art League will host a reception… Continue reading

Sunflower Dreams Project to host reception on Sunday

The Sunflower Dreams Project will host a reception for… Continue reading

Webster paintings to be discussed at Studium Generale

David Brownell will present “Esther Webster Paintings, Prints and… Continue reading

Acoustic trio to perform live recording session

Dadweed will perform a live studio recording and concert… Continue reading

Presentation to begin Yard and Garden lecture series

Ross Bayton will present “Gardening on a Warming Planet:… Continue reading