Organ trio to play two shows at Field Hall

PORT ANGELES — The Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio will perform for two shows Saturday in the Thomsen Club at Field Arts & Events Hall, 210 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. for the 6 p.m. show and at 8 p.m. for the second show at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $55 to $65 per person at www.fieldhall events.org/tickets.

The soul-jazz trio plays a rhythm-based repertoire rooted in the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s soul-jazz, funk and blues styles.

The Thomsen Club offers a dinner and jazz club experience upstairs at Field Hall; drinks and a dinner menu will be available to order.

