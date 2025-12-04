Olympic Theatre Arts to stage Christmas sci-fi comedy

SEQUIM — “Santa Claus Conquers the Martians” will open with performances at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and matinees at 2 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 21 at Olympic Theatre Arts, 414 N. Sequim Ave., Sequim.

Tickets are $20 per person at www.olympictheatrearts.org.

Following the kidnapping of Santa Claus by Martian leaders, it’s up to youngsters Betty and Billy to help Santa escape back to Earth in time to save Christmas.

The comedy is a stage adaption of the sci-fi Christmas film of the same name.

The 1964 film ranked #17 on Rotten Tomatoes list of the 22 worst Christmas movies and #4 on IMDb’s 25 Worst Christmas Movies of All Time listing.