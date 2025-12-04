Olympic Theatre Arts to stage Christmas sci-fi comedy

SEQUIM — “Santa Claus Conquers the Martians” will open with performances at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and matinees at 2 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 21 at Olympic Theatre Arts, 414 N. Sequim Ave., Sequim.

Tickets are $20 per person at www.olympictheatrearts.org.

Following the kidnapping of Santa Claus by Martian leaders, it’s up to youngsters Betty and Billy to help Santa escape back to Earth in time to save Christmas.

The comedy is a stage adaption of the sci-fi Christmas film of the same name.

The 1964 film ranked #17 on Rotten Tomatoes list of the 22 worst Christmas movies and #4 on IMDb’s 25 Worst Christmas Movies of All Time listing.

Previous
Students to lead Studium Generale discussion

More in Entertainment

Andrea Guarino-Slemmons has more than 30 years of experience in jewelry design. Her work will be on display on Saturday during the Port Townsend Art Walk at the Port Townsend Gallery.
Paintings, jewelry to be on display during art walk

A variety of artwork will be on view during… Continue reading

Port Townsend Main Street to host Holidays in PT on Saturday

The Port Townsend Main Street Program will host Holidays… Continue reading

Northwest Women’s Chorale to host concert Monday

The Northwest Women’s Chorale will present “Hark!” at 7… Continue reading

Matt Forrest, left, as MacDuff and Tim Thorn as Macbeth rehearse for Peninsula College’s production of “Macbeth or The Curse of the Scottish Play.”
‘The Curse of the Scottish Play’ to open at Peninsula College

“Macbeth, or The Curse of the Scottish Play” will… Continue reading

Olympic Theatre Arts to stage Christmas sci-fi comedy

“Santa Claus Conquers the Martians” will open with performances at… Continue reading

Students to lead Studium Generale discussion

Carmen Watson-Charles will present “Creating Common Ground” at 12:35… Continue reading

“Christmas Girl” by Jennifer Rose is part of the Blue Whole Gallery’s December exhibit, “A Silver Lining.”
Gold-themed event to highlight First Friday Art Walk

The First Friday Art Walk will celebrate with a gold-themed… Continue reading

Santa’s elves during a recent rehearsal of “Sugar Plum Done.” From left, back row, are Piper Bruch, Sapphyre Billman and Sterling Ward. From left, front row, are Jessup Coffin, Rai Warzecha and Zade Harris.
Port Angeles Community Players to stage ‘Sugar Plum Done’

The Port Angeles Community Players will kick off its… Continue reading

Queen of Hearts, from left, includes Karen Laura Peters, Thomas Jennings, Tara Chugh and Carrie Jennings. They will perform at Studio Bob on Friday. (Brittne Lunniss)
Queen of Hearts to perform at Studio Bob

Queen of Hearts will perform at 7 p.m. Friday… Continue reading

Peninsula College to host free murder mystery reading

Peninsula College will host a staged reading of “The… Continue reading

Peninsula College jazz ensemble to host fall concert

The Peninsula College jazz ensemble will present its fall… Continue reading

Auditions set for Port Angeles Community Players production

The Port Angeles Community Players will conduct auditions for… Continue reading