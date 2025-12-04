Northwest Women’s Chorale to host concert Monday

PORT ANGELES — The Northwest Women’s Chorale will present “Hark!” at 7 p.m. Monday at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 301 Lopez St., Port Angeles.

Admission is by a $20 donation at the door.

The holiday music concert, directed by Joy Lingerfelt, will open with “Gloria” by Ola Gjeilo.

The program will include “Go Where I Send Thee!” and “One December Bright and Clear” as well as new works such as “The Savior’s Birth” by Marques Garrett and Shawn Kirchner’s arrangement of “Brightest and Best,” based on an old Appalachian song.

Also on the program will be two international selections, “Two Latvian Carols” by Andrejs Janson and J.S. Bach’s “Two German Chorales” along with “When the Song of the Angels is Stilled” by Elizabeth Alexander, based on Howard Thurman’s poem, “The Work of Christmas.”

Pianists Kristin Quigley Brye and Charisa Silliman will provide four-hands accompaniment for two of the selections.

The chorales also will invite the audience to sing along for a few familiar songs.