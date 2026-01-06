Nature photography exhibit set for Second Saturday Art Walk

PORT ANGELES — Becky Stinnett will exhibit a collection of nature photographs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

The photos will be at Harbor Art Gallery, 114 N. Laurel St., during the Second Saturday Art Walk in downtown Port Angeles.

The exhibit will feature smaller-sized photographs of nature scenes.

Stinnett moved to the Olympic Peninsula from the Midwest in 2013 and has been capturing craggy mountains, towering old-growth forests and wild Pacific shorelines since.

“This exhibit features local nature scenes, all printed in bite-sized format to fit any space,” Stinnett said. “I made this show with small landscape photos because I love how they make you slow down and lean in. Think of them as tiny windows into places I’ve wandered — meant to be taken in one at a time, no rushing, just looking and enjoying.”

The exhibit will be on display from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays throughout January at Harbor Art Gallery.