Nashville-based singer-songwriter to perform at Rainshadow Recording

PORT TOWNSEND — Will Kimbrough will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Rainshadow Recording in Building 315 at Fort Worden State Park, 200 Battery Way, Port Townsend.

Tickets are $20 at www.rainshadowtickets.com or $25 at the door.

Kimbrough, a Nashville-based singer-songwriter, released his eighth solo album, “For the Life of Me,” in May 2024.

Kimbrough was a longtime collaborator of the late Jimmy Buffett having worked as a songwriter or session musician on every Buffett album since 2004, including “Equal Strain on All Parts,” released in November 2023, just two months after Buffett’s death.

He also has performed as part of several groups, including Will and the Bushmen, Bis-Quits and DADDY.

Kimbrough was a producer and songwriter for Shemekia Copeland’s last three albums: “America’s Child,” “Uncivil War” and “Done Come Too Far,” and he has performed on tour with country legend Emmylou Harris.

Kimbrough works on Songwriting With: Soldiers, a nonprofit that hosts retreats where participants and professional songwriters work on songs that tell the stories of the participants’ experiences.

He also is involved with the Warrior PATHH Program, which promotes post-traumatic growth for combat veterans of the Global War on Terrorism.

These programs “have utterly changed my life and my work,” Kimbrough said. “I take over 20 trips a year to do this work. Working in the field of post-traumatic growth has been an incredible experience and continues to be just eye-opening and deep into my love for the human spirit.”