Music, movies on tap for Peninsula this weekend

Music, sketching and a meditation session will take place across the Peninsula this weekend.

• The Stardust Big Band with vocalist Christine Moon will perform from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday for a holiday dance at the Elks Lodge #2642, 143 Port Williams Road, Sequim.

Admission is $12 per person, $10 for lodge members.

• Friday Night Movies will show “Sing Street” at 6 p.m. Friday at the temporary location of the Sequim Branch Library, 609 W. Washington St., Sequim.

The 2016 musical comedy starring Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Aidan Gillen and Maria Doyle Kennedy is rated PG-13.

For more information, call the library at 360-683-1161, email discover@nols.org or visit www.nols.org.

• The Port Townsend Urban Sketchers will sketch on Fort Worden Historical State Park at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The group will meet in front of the fireplace inside the Commons, 210 Battery Way, Port Townsend.

After sketching at locations around the fort, the group will reconvene in the Commons at noon to share their work and take a photo.

The event is free and open to sketchers of all skill levels.

For more information, visit www.urbansketchers porttownsend.wordpress.com.

• Mark Adams and Tod Johnston will present a Reiki talk and meditation session at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Quimper Grange, 1219 Corona Ave., Port Townsend.

The suggested donation is $10.

Reiki is a Japanese technique for relaxation and stress reduction that promotes balance and supports the body’s natural healing processes.

Adams and Johnston, the co-founders of Port Townsend Reiki, will introduce the practice of Reiki before moving into the Reiki-led meditation and healing experience.

Chairs will be available on site, and guests are welcome to bring blankets or yoga mats for added comfort during the meditation.

For more information, call Johnston at 954-270-8979, email info@ptreiki.org or visit www.ptreiki.org.

• Blake McCabe will host “Bingo is a Drag: the Blacklight Boogie Edition” at 6 p.m. Saturday at Studio Bob, 118½ E. Front St., Port Angeles.

The annual event will feature bingo from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. followed by dancing to music by DJ What from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Tickets for bingo are $30 per person and include a bingo card, a drink ticket and an appetizer buffet.

Up to three additional bingo cards can be purchased for $20 each. Proceeds will benefit the Port Angeles Food Bank.

Prizes will include pieces by local artists, games, puzzles, tickets to upcoming events, gift certificates for local businesses and a Cricut Maker 3 package.

Tickets for the dancing portion are $20 per person. They are $40 for both bingo and dancing.

For more information, call 360-775-2160 or email info@studiobob.art.