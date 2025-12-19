Library system hosting traveling AIDS exhibit

PORT ANGELES — The North Olympic Library System is hosting the traveling exhibit “AIDS, Posters, and Stories of Public Health: A People’s History of a Pandemic.”

The exhibit showcases the use of AIDS posters as adaptable, durable, cost effective, efficient tools for sharing public health messaging.

The exhibit is on display at the Forks Branch Library, 171 S. Forks Ave., through Dec. 27.

The exhibit will move to the Clallam Bay Branch Library, 16990 state Highway 112, on Dec. 29, and it will be on display there until Jan. 5.

The West End branch libraries also will screen the documentary “The Last One,” which traces the history of the AIDS Memorial Quilt, while the they are hosting the exhibit.

Screenings are scheduled at 10:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at the Forks Branch Library and at 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the Clallam Bay Branch Library.

There will be a public reception and a panel discussion featuring representatives from the Kitsap Public Health District at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 6 at the Port Angeles Main Library, 2210 S. Peabody St.

The exhibit will remain on display in Port Angeles from Jan. 6-24.

Additionally, the Kitsap Public Health District will display AIDS Memorial Quilt panels at the Forks and Port Angeles libraries, and it will supply blank quilt squares for community members to personalize in remembrance of a loved one lost to AIDS.

The traveling exhibit was produced by the National Library of Medicine and is guest curated by Theodore Kerr.

For more information, call the library at 360-417-8500, email discover@nols.org or visit www.nols.org/aids-posters.