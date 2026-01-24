International Guitar Night set for Field Hall performance

PORT ANGELES — The 2026 International Guitar Night will be on stage at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

Some tickets are still available for $35 to $55 per person at www.fieldhall events.org/tickets.

The annual tour began more than 25 years ago in a converted laundromat in Berkeley, Calif.

This year’s tour features a variety of cultures and musical styles, including left-handed finger-style guitarist Alexandr Misko, ukulele virtuoso Taimane, classical guitarist Thu Le and rock/flamenco performer Lucas Imbiriba.

Taimane, from Hawaii, is known for her high-voltage performances and genre-bending creativity. She is the first ukulele artist to perform with International Guitar Night, and her repertoire ranges from Bach to Led Zeppelin.

Alexandr Misko, from Russia, is known for his trailblazing finger-style technique and imaginative arrangements which fuse percussive innovation and deeply melodic storytelling. He is the first left-handed guitarist to tour with International Guitar Night.

Brazilian guitarist Lucas Imbiriba is internationally recognized for his dynamic fusion of flamenco speed, Latin American rhythms, classical lyricism and rock intensity.

Le, from Vietnam, was the youngest student to enter the National Conservatory of Music in Hanoi at 7 years old.

Le’s repertoire ranges from Baroque to contemporary works, complemented by Latin American and other global influences.

Previous
Canadian singer-songwriter to perform in Port Ludlow

More in Entertainment

Ukrainian women’s folk band to play in Port Townsend

Yagódy will perform at the Palindrome at 7 p.m.… Continue reading

International Guitar Night set for Field Hall performance

The 2026 International Guitar Night will be on stage… Continue reading

Films, book sales set this weekend on Peninsula

A silent film series to benefit a high school orchestra, a garden… Continue reading

“Tides & Time” by woodworker Lacy Muhich will be part of the new Showcase 2026 exhibition at the Northwind Art gallery in Port Townsend. (Lacy Muhich)
‘Showcase 2026’ unveiled at Northwind Art in Port Townsend

Joy, color and passion is what artist Lacy Muhich… Continue reading

Canadian singer-songwriter to perform in Port Ludlow

Andrew Allen will kick off Port Ludlow Performing Arts’… Continue reading

Poulsbo three-piece Key Party will headline the Quilcene Lantern’s second annual Bomb Cyclone Shred Fest on Saturday. (Matt Koroulis)
One-day Shred Fest to play at The Lantern

Quilcene venue to host four bands on Saturday

Urban forests topic of Yard and Garden lecture series

Kathleen Wolf will present “Rooted in Research: How Urban… Continue reading

Early Music Festival to begin series Sunday in Port Townsend

The Salish Sea Early Music Festival will present “Little… Continue reading

Grand Olympics Chorus to host guest night

The Grand Olympic Chorus will host guest night from 6:15… Continue reading

Marine science, ecosystem to be discussed at Studium Generale

Clallam Marine Resources Committee members will speak at 12:35… Continue reading

Quimper’s Watch will present “Songs of the Sea” at Candlelight Concerts on Thursday in Port Townsend.
Quimper’s Watch to perform at Candlelight Concerts series

Quimper’s Watch will present “Songs of the Sea” during… Continue reading

Mary Delany’s life and art will be the topic of a Northwind Art School class on Friday. (Northwind Art)
New class added to Women in Art History series

Mary Delany lived a life of reinvention. At age… Continue reading