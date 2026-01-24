International Guitar Night set for Field Hall performance

PORT ANGELES — The 2026 International Guitar Night will be on stage at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

Some tickets are still available for $35 to $55 per person at www.fieldhall events.org/tickets.

The annual tour began more than 25 years ago in a converted laundromat in Berkeley, Calif.

This year’s tour features a variety of cultures and musical styles, including left-handed finger-style guitarist Alexandr Misko, ukulele virtuoso Taimane, classical guitarist Thu Le and rock/flamenco performer Lucas Imbiriba.

Taimane, from Hawaii, is known for her high-voltage performances and genre-bending creativity. She is the first ukulele artist to perform with International Guitar Night, and her repertoire ranges from Bach to Led Zeppelin.

Alexandr Misko, from Russia, is known for his trailblazing finger-style technique and imaginative arrangements which fuse percussive innovation and deeply melodic storytelling. He is the first left-handed guitarist to tour with International Guitar Night.

Brazilian guitarist Lucas Imbiriba is internationally recognized for his dynamic fusion of flamenco speed, Latin American rhythms, classical lyricism and rock intensity.

Le, from Vietnam, was the youngest student to enter the National Conservatory of Music in Hanoi at 7 years old.

Le’s repertoire ranges from Baroque to contemporary works, complemented by Latin American and other global influences.