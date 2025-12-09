Holiday bazaars slated for this weekend

Craft fairs and other holiday parties are scheduled across the Peninsula this week. They include:

CHIMACUM

• The Dove House will host pictures with Santa from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Finnriver Farm and Cidery, 124 Center Road, Chimacum.

• The 38th Chimacum Arts and Crafts Fair will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Chimacum High School, 91 West Valley Road, Chimacum.

The annual event will offer a variety of handmade goods, including jewelry, handcrafted home décor, textiles, wreaths, pottery, woodwork and original art from more than 100 vendors.

The Paws-N-Claws 4-H Club will have a table selling catnip mice.

For more information, visit www.chimacumarts.com.

• The Farmers Craft Fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Chimacum Grange, 9572 Rhody Drive, Chimacum.

The craft event will feature area artists and makers and a local coffee roaster along with live music and hot drinks.

For more information, email ssmakersmarket@gmail.com.

PORT ANGELES

• The Sons of Norway Lodge of Port Angeles will host its annual Christmas party at 4 p.m. Thursday at Scandia Hall, 131 W. Fifth St., Port Angeles.

The party will include holiday decorations, music and refreshments.

The public is invited to attend.

• The Holiday Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Vern Burton Community Center, 308 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

The annual event will offer handcrafted wares, including jewelry, bath and body products, fiber arts, housewares, toys and candles.

Attendees can snap pictures with Santa at the Peninsula Party Booth.

The market also will have a dropoff location to support Peninsula Friends of Animals with pet food donations right inside the door.

The Peninsula Community Youth Orchestra and the Sequim Community Orchestra will play live Christmas music during the market.

For more information, contact Krista Cox of Evergreen Events at evergreenevents2@gmail.com.

• The Kindred Holiday Market will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Home Arts Building at the Clallam County Fairgrounds, 1608 W. 18th St., Port Angeles.

There will be a $5 entry fee on Friday, with a $2 discount for a nonperishable food donation for the Port Angeles Food Bank. Admission is free on Saturday.

Patrons should enter through the blue gate.

The market will feature more than 30 local makers, vendors and small businesses.

Lexie Winters Photography will offer photos with Santa for $25 per session.

For more information, visit www.kindredhomeco.com/pages/kindred-holiday-market.

SEQUIM

• The Sequim Guild of Seattle Children’s Hospital will host its Christmas Cottage Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 81 Timothy Lane, Sequim.

The annual bazaar will offer handcrafted Christmas items and specialty gifts, gift wrapping, hot drinks and freshly baked scones.

Proceeds will support research and uncompensated care at Seattle Children’s Hospital.