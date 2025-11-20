Holiday bazaars open this weekend

The Holiday Nature Mart will raffle this driftwood sculpture, “Denison of the Deep” by Tuttie Peetz.

SEQUIM — The Holiday Nature Mart will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Dungeness River Nature Center, 1943 W. Hendrickson Road, Sequim.

The annual nature mart will feature wreath making, clothing, specialty ornaments, decorations and baked goods.

This year the market will raffle a driftwood sculpture by award-winning local artist Tuttie Peetz.

Raffle tickets will be available at the River Center front desk starting.

Attendees also can enjoy the thousands of lights in Railroad Bridge Park.

All proceeds will benefit the center’s operations and educational programs.

For more information, call the center at 360-681-4076 or visit www.dungeness rivercenter.org.

Also, the Sequim Guild of Seattle Children’s Hospital will host its 19th Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Sequim Prairie Grange, 290 Macleay Road, Sequim.

The annual bazaar will feature handmade crafts and baked goods from more than 35 guild members and vendors.

Lunch choices will include chili, turkey noodle soup, focaccia rolls, coleslaw, drinks, strawberry shortcake and pie by the slice.

All profits will benefit Seattle Children’s Hospital’s funds for uncompensated care and research.