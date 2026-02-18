Golden Shoals duo to play at Rainshadow Concerts

PORT TOWNSEND — Golden Shoals will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sunday for Rainshadow Concerts.

The concert will be at Rainshadow Recording in Building 315 at Fort Worden Historical State Park, 200 Battery Way, Port Townsend.

Tickets are $25 at http://rainshadow tickets.com or $30 at the door.

Golden Shoals is a duo composed of Amy Alvey on fiddle and Mark Kilianski on guitar. They often switch to two guitars or add a banjo.

Alvey lives in and tours out of Nashville, where she co-hosts a radio program on WMOT.

Kilianski resides in Vancouver, B.C., where he is a band leader, organizer and teacher.

Both Alvey and Kilianski also teach workshops on old-time, bluegrass and folk music.

The duo first met at Boston’s Berklee College of Music, brought together by their love of American folk music. They remain firmly steeped in old-time and bluegrass music, but over the years, their sound has expanded to include country, indie and experimental influences.

Golden Shoals has toured in Europe, Alaska, Louisiana, Canada and Australia. They recently appeared at the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival in Ireland and will play a special electric set for a square dance at Seattle’s Tractor Tavern.