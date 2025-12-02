Gold-themed event to highlight First Friday Art Walk

“Christmas Girl” by Jennifer Rose is part of the Blue Whole Gallery’s December exhibit, “A Silver Lining.”

SEQUIM — The First Friday Art Walk will celebrate with a gold-themed event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at various venues in downtown Sequim.

Maps for the self-guided tour are available at www.sequimartwalk.com.

Special events in December include:

• The Three Little Birds Studio d’Arte, 112 W. Washington St., will host a grand re-opening starting with a ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m. The opening will include live music starting at 5 p.m. while visitors enjoy hand-crafted artisan goods.

• The Sequim Holiday Stroll and Sale will run from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Attendees will experience an old-fashioned, small-town Christmas with holiday lights, carolers and downtown merchants open late during the Art Walk.

• No Batteries Required, featuring members of Juan de Fuca Harmony, will be caroling downtown.

• The Blue Whole Gallery, 129 W. Washington St., will host a reception for “A Silver Lining” from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

During the reception, representatives from Olympic Community Action Programs (OlyCAP) will be on hand to provide information and answer questions about the services the nonprofit provides.

The exhibit, which will be displayed in the gallery’s windows throughout December, includes works by all the gallery’s artists.

The Blue Whole Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.

For more information, visit www.bluewholegallery.com.

• The A. Milligan Art Studio & Gallery, 520 N. Sequim Ave., will host the Olympic Peninsula Art Association’s Members Show and Fundraiser.

A portion of the proceeds from the annual event will benefit the association’s art scholarship program, which helps graduating high school students fund their future education in the arts.

The show will feature the diverse works of the artist members of the association as well as a 50/50 raffle.

• Sequim Museum and Arts, 544 N. Sequim Ave., will feature an exhibit by the Peninsula Art Friends in the Judith McInnes Tozzer Gallery.

The exhibit, which will be open the first two weeks in December and the last two weeks of January, will include works by Beverly Beighle, Melissa Doyel, Connie Drysdale, Ceclilia Olivera-Hillway, Sarah Hurt, Roger Huntley, Jerri Moore, Shirley Rudolf, Georgianna Seko and Susan Stewart.

The Peninsula Art Friends also will exhibit at Wind Rose Cellars, 143 W. Washington St., and in the lobby at 1st Security Bank, 114 S. Sequim Ave., throughout December.

• Pacific Mist Books, 122 W. Washington St., will host author and financial and travel coach SharonAnn Hamilton with her two newest publications, “Balance for Seniors” and “The Garden of Enough.”

• The city of Sequim’s Arts Advisory Commission will host the annual Holiday Tree Lighting at the civic center, 152 W. Cedar St., and a reception for the fourth-grade student ornaments project with the mayor and deputy mayor.

The exhibition “Black & White” will remain on display in the Karen Kuznek-Reese Gallery through mid-January.

• Pondicherri, 121 E. Washington St., will host Kathy Nichols from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Nichols will show attendees how to use the watercolors and table salt method to create textured paintings inspired by Van Gogh’s “The Starry Night.”

Art supplies are provided.

RSVP at 360-681-0954 or walk in.

• Rainshadow Café, 157 W. Cedar St., will host live music with Dawn and Steve from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• Forage Gifts and Northwest Treasures, 121 W. Washington St., will feature its annual Evening Sweets and Treats Holiday Tasting.

• Wind Rose Cellars, 143 W. Washington St., will present the Jessie Lee Trio from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• Sequim Spice and Tea, 139 W. Washington St., will have unique art, including glass, pottery, illustration and local artists’ photography.

• Sofie’s Flowers, 127 W. Washington St., will have artful creations from local artists and decorative pieces for the fall season.

• La Petite Maison Blanche, 213 E. Washington St., will feature uniquely curated gifts and festive treats throughout the shop.

• The Habitat Boutique Store, 213 E. Washington St., will have live music from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

• Alder Wood Bistro, 139 W. Alder St., will have artisan wood-fired local, seasonal organic food and artwork from community artists.

• Over the Fence, 118 E. Washington St., will showcase local makers.

• Western Wanderer, 108 W. Washington St., will host live music, decorative storytelling apparel and creative conversations.

• The River House Bakery and Cafe, 120 W. Bell St., will serve a limited dinner menu from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and display works by local artists.

• Soup in the Alley, 138 W. Washington St., will feature a rotation of local artists, live music and treats.

• Pacific Pantry, 229 S. Sequim Ave., will be open until 7 p.m. with a rotation of local artists.

• Pacific Mist Books, 122 W. Washington St., will offer a mix of new and vintage books, cards and gifts, including local authors and artists.

For more information, including adding a venue or an artist to the list, call Renne Emiko Brock at 360-460-3023 or email renneemiko@gmail.com.