Garden lecture to highlight working with nature

PORT TOWNSEND — Jenny Glass will present “Working with Nature: Smarter, Safer Pest Management” at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Glass’ presentation will finish the 2026 Yard and Garden lecture series in Erickson Hall at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 4907 Landes St., Port Townsend.

The event will end with a Q&A session, and master gardener plant clinicians also will be on hand to answer questions.

Tickets are $15 per person at http://2026yardandgarden.eventbrite.com or $20 at the door.

Glass is plant diagnostician for the WSU-Puyallup Plant and Insect Diagnostic Laboratory. She also teaches plant pathology, diagnosis and integrated pest management to Master Gardeners and other audiences in western Washington.

Glass has a master’s degree in botany and plant pathology from Oregon State University in Corvallis, Ore.

Ticket sales support Jefferson County Master Gardener programs.

For more information, visit www.jcmgf.org.

