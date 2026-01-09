Garden lecture, arts exhibits this weekend

A gardening lecture, photography and art exhibits highlight weekend events on the North Olympic Peninsula.

• Ross Bayton will present “Gardening on a Warming Planet: Insights from Heronswood” at 10 a.m. Saturday at Erickson Hall at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 4907 Landes St., Port Townsend.

Bayton’s presentation will kick off the 2026 Yard and Garden lecture series.

Tickets for all six lectures are $75 per person at http://2026yardandgarden.eventbrite.com. Single-lecture tickets are $15. Tickets also may be purchased at the door for $20 each.

Bayton is the director of Heronswood Garden in Kingston. He is the author of “The Gardener’s Botanical: An Encyclopedia of Latin Plant Names” and is co-author of “New Trees: Introductions to Cultivation” and “Plant Families: A Guide for Gardeners and Botanists.”

Bayton holds a doctorate from the Royal Botanic Gardens in London, where he studied the classification of tropical palms.

For more information, visit www.jcmgf.org.

• Becky Stinnett will exhibit a collection of nature photographs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Harbor Art Gallery, 114 N. Laurel St., Port Angeles.

The exhibit, part of the Second Saturday Art Walk in downtown Port Angeles, features smaller-sized photographs of nature scenes.

Stinnett moved to the North Olympic Peninsula from the Midwest in 2013 and has been capturing the area’s mountains, old-growth forests and shorelines since.

Stinnett’s exhibit will be on display at Harbor Art Gallery from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays throughout January.

• The Sunflower Dreams Project will host a reception for its exhibit, “Ukraine’s Children Tell their Stories Through Their Art,” from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday in the Bayside Art Gallery at the Old Alcohol Plant Inn, 310 Hadlock Bay Road, Port Hadlock.

The exhibit was curated by David Elley, co-founder of the Sunflower Dreams Project, from an art healing program run by Nataliia Pavliuk in Lviv, Ukraine.

The exhibit features about 60 works of art, both originals and prints, created by Ukrainian children in Lviv.

Pavliuk’s Art Which Saves program helps traumatized, injured, orphaned and displaced Ukrainian children who are now living in Lviv.

Pavliuk and her daughter Yustyna have worked with more than 4,000 children since the first weeks of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The exhibit will remain on display from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays until Feb. 15.

• Variety DJ Dance with Jean and Tom is set for 7:15 to 9 tonight at Brigid’s Loft, 280 Quincy St., Port Townsend.

The dance will be preceded by West Coast Swing practice at 6 p.m. and a West Coast Swing lesson at 6:30 p.m.

Admission is $10 per person.

• Abracadabra Trip will perform for 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Highway 20 Roadhouse, 2152 W. Sims Way, Port Townsend.

• The Port Townsend High School Orchestra will host a Community Dance fundraiser from 7 to 9 tonight at the American Legion’s Marvin G. Shields Memorial Post #26, 209 Monroe St., Port Townsend.

Admission is by a suggested donation of $10.

Two groups of students will provide dance music throughout the evening with Dave Thielk calling squares, circles, mixers and reels.

• The Friends of the Sequim Library will conduct a book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Friends’ storefront location at Rock Plaza, 10175 Old Olympic Highway.

The sale will include a variety of books and DVDs for $1 each and music CDs at four for a dollar.

• The Port Townsend Marine Science Center will host “Winter Seabird Birding and Illustration” at 10 a.m. Saturday in the classroom at the Fort Worden Aquarium, 532 Battery Way, Port Townsend.

The workshop will begin with a presentation on scientific illustration followed by outdoor bird observation and illustration at the aquarium’s pier.

The program is open to birders and artists of all skill levels.

Art supplies and binoculars will be provided, but participants are welcome to bring their own.

For more information or to RSVP, visit www.ptmsc.org.

• Gina Smith will present “Good Fire: The History and Reintroduction of Anthropogenic Fire in the Pacific Northwest” at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Dungeness River Nature Center, 1943 W. Hendrickson Road, Sequim.

Smith will address a meeting of the Olympic Peninsula Chapter of the Washington Native Plant Society.

Smith will discuss historic fire regimes in the Pacific Northwest with a focus on the Puget Sound and Olympic Peninsula, and current efforts to bring “good fire” back to the landscape.

For more information, visit www.wnps.org/op-events.

• The North Olympic Library System will host “Craft and Connect: Vision Boards” at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Forks Branch Library, 171 S. Forks Ave., Forks.

Participants can create vision boards to help set achievable goals using words and images to represent their dreams and goals.

Supplies, such as poster boards, magazines, stickers and markers, will be provided.

The workshop also will be offered Jan. 23 at the Clallam Bay Branch Library.

For more information, call the library at 360-374-6402, email discover@nols.org or visit www.nols.org.

• A pancake breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to noon Sunday at the Sequim Prairie Grange, 290 Macleay Road.

The menu includes ham, egg, applesauce, coffee, orange juice and all-you-can-eat pancakes.

The meal costs $7 per person, $4 for children 10 or younger. Additional eggs or ham slices are available for 50 cents each.

There also will be a bake sale featuring homemade goods from grange members.

Proceeds from the breakfast and the bake sale will benefit the 2026 Sequim High School graduation party.