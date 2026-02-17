Flying Karamazov Brothers to host debut show at Field Hall

PORT ANGELES — The Flying Karamazov Brothers will debut their new show, “Artifishal Idiots,” at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

The juggling and comedy troupe will perform at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $25 to $45 per person, $22 for those 18 and younger, at www.fieldhall events.org/tickets.

The troupe also will present the show at the Joseph Wheeler Theater at Fort Worden Historical State Park, 25 Eisenhower Ave., Port Townsend.

Fort Worden shows are set for 7 p.m. Feb. 26 through March 1, with matinee performances at 2 p.m. Feb. 28 and March 1.

Tickets are $40 per person, $20 for youth to matinee performances at www.theproductionalliance.org/fkb.

“Artifishal Idiots” explores the concept of humanity in the age of artificial intelligence, focusing on the question: “What can machines never replace?”

The show stars Paul D. Magid, the last member of the original troupe, as Dmitri Karamazov, Tomoki Sage as Tomoski Karamazov, and Chen Polina as Chenovski Karamazov.

Sage and Polina join the brothers from the Port Townsend-based acrobaticalist ninja theatre troupe NANDA.

Audiences can expect juggling, acrobatics and music with AI-generated visuals and hallucinatory projections across three screens.

“I hope people leave laughing hard,” Magid said, “but also thinking deeply about what it means to be a human being — a creature of flesh, blood, lineage, and shared experience — who created these machines and cannot be replaced by them.”