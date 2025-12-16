Flat Bridge to perform at Rainshadow Recording

PORT TOWNSEND — Flat Bridge will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Rainshadow Recording in Building 315 at Fort Worden Historical State Park, 200 Battery Way, Port Townsend.

Tickets are $20 at http://rain shadowtickets.com or $25 at the door.

Flat Bridge is a North Carolina stringband composed of Emma Rast on fiddle, Daniel Ullom on mandolin and Joe Ellingson on guitar.

Local musicians Matt Sircely and Kate Lichtenstein, longtime friends of Flat Bridge, will open the show with a debut duo performance of original songs.

Flat Bridge honed their music in the North Carolina folk scene: fiddle conventions, kitchen jams and square dances.

Rast and Ullom toured as a duo with bands like The Onlies, Hard Drive and the Green Grass Cloggers before adding Ellingson to form Flat Bridge.

Lichtenstein works as a fiddler for square dance across the Northwest and is the tutorial coordinator for Centrum’s Fiddle Tunes.

Sircely has performed swing mandolin with Hot Club Sandwich and has toured with bluegrass banjo players like Danny Barnes and Jeff Scroggins.