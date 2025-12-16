Flat Bridge to perform at Rainshadow Recording

PORT TOWNSEND — Flat Bridge will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Rainshadow Recording in Building 315 at Fort Worden Historical State Park, 200 Battery Way, Port Townsend.

Tickets are $20 at http://rain shadowtickets.com or $25 at the door.

Flat Bridge is a North Carolina stringband composed of Emma Rast on fiddle, Daniel Ullom on mandolin and Joe Ellingson on guitar.

Local musicians Matt Sircely and Kate Lichtenstein, longtime friends of Flat Bridge, will open the show with a debut duo performance of original songs.

Flat Bridge honed their music in the North Carolina folk scene: fiddle conventions, kitchen jams and square dances.

Rast and Ullom toured as a duo with bands like The Onlies, Hard Drive and the Green Grass Cloggers before adding Ellingson to form Flat Bridge.

Lichtenstein works as a fiddler for square dance across the Northwest and is the tutorial coordinator for Centrum’s Fiddle Tunes.

Sircely has performed swing mandolin with Hot Club Sandwich and has toured with bluegrass banjo players like Danny Barnes and Jeff Scroggins.

Previous
‘A Christmas Carol’ to be performed at Field Hall

More in Entertainment

Flat Bridge to perform at Rainshadow Recording

Flat Bridge will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at… Continue reading

Wild Rose Chorale to perform at Candlelight Concerts series

Wild Rose Chorale will present “An Evening of Holiday… Continue reading

Submission period open for Tidepools Magazine

Tidepools Magazine is accepting submissions for its 2026 edition… Continue reading

Debra E. Olson, a Port Townsend fiber artist, puts the finishing touches on the “Small But Mighty” exhibit at 675 Tyler St. in uptown Port Townsend.
Walk-by fiber exhibit installed in Uptown Port Townsend

Debra E. Olson has curated a walk-by exhibit of… Continue reading

‘A Christmas Carol’ to be performed at Field Hall

Allen Fitzpatrick will present “A Christmas Carol” at 7… Continue reading

A dozen tuba and euphonium players from the Sequim City Band gather with their instruments and a signature red TubaChristmas scarf as they prepare for this year’s TubaChristmas performance in Port Angeles. (Sharron McClelland/Sequim City Band)
TubaChristmas coming to Field Hall on Sunday

Tuba, baritone and euphonium players encouraged to participate

Music on the Strait to host holiday concert Sunday

Music on the Strait will present Holiday Baroque at… Continue reading

Reception set Saturday for blacklight art show

There will be an opening reception for the Bring… Continue reading

TAKE3 to play at Port Ludlow Performing Arts

TAKE3 will perform at Port Ludlow Performing Arts at… Continue reading

The Wintertide Festival of Lights is set for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday in Webster’s Woods at the Port Angeles Fine Arts Center, 1203 E. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles. (PORT ANGELES FINE ARTS CENTER)
Artists to light up music, stage performances

Music and stage performances, art shows and other forms of entertainment are… Continue reading

Wild Rose Chorale to set to perform Saturday

Wild Rose Chorale will perform “Christmas in the Air”… Continue reading

Cellist Joanna Minnoch, shown in rehearsal, is among the 75 Port Angeles Symphony musicians preparing for Saturday’s Holiday Concert. (Diane Urbani de la Paz/For Peninsula Daily News)
Port Angeles Symphony to present holiday concert

Carol sing-along also slated for Saturday