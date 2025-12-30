First Friday Art Walk set this weekend

SEQUIM — The First Friday Art Walk will celebrate with a silver-themed event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at various venues in downtown Sequim.

Maps for the self-guided tour are available at www. sequimartwalk.com.

Special events in January include:

• The 10th Whodunit Downtown will present “The Case of the Back in the Day in the Y2K Glitchy Computer Fraud.”

The annual mystery game allows visitors to engage with suspects and collect clues from downtown venues to solve the crime.

The story, set just before the turn of the millennium, involves a computer fraud amid the panic surrounding the Y2K bug and the looming shutdown of computer networks worldwide.

Players can pick up a game card at participating venues starting at 5 p.m. then mingle with the suspects to solve the crime.

Completed game cards should be turned in at Whodunit Headquarters in Three Little Birds Studio d’Arte, 112 W. Washington St., before the prize drawing at 7:30 p.m.

The winner must be 21 or older but does not need to be present at the drawing to win.

Cards will be drawn randomly until the correct answer is found.

Participants are encouraged to dress in 2000s-era attire.

Other events this weekend include:

• The Blue Whole Gallery, 129 W. Washington St., will host a reception for “Best of the Artists of Blue Whole Gallery” from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The exhibit, which will be in the gallery’s windows throughout January, has been curated by pottery artist and gallery president Janet Piccola.

“The Best of Show gives each artist an opportunity to present what they like most about their work,” Piccola said. “My job as curator is to find a way to showcase each piece, presenting that piece in its best light.”

Attendees will have an opportunity to meet many of the artists during the reception.

The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

For more information, visit www.bluewholegallery.com.

• The A. Milligan Gallery, 520 N. Sequim Ave., will host the Olympic Peninsula Art Association’s annual members show and fundraiser.

The show will include a silent auction for “Long Shadows,” a painting by Sequim artist Suzan Noyes.

Bids can be placed at the galley, and the winner will be announced during the Art Walk.

Proceeds from the sale of the 18-by-22-inch pastel painting will benefit the Olympic Peninsula Art Association and its art scholarship program.

The show will be on display through Jan. 9.

For more information, visit www.opaagroup.org.

• The Sequim Arts Advisory Commission will exhibit “Black & White” in the Karen Kuznek-Reese Gallery at the Civic Center, 152 W. Cedar St., through mid-January.

• Sequim Spice and Tea, 139 W. Washington St., will have unique art, including glass, pottery, illustration and local artists’ photography.

• La Petite Maison Blanche, 213 E. Washington St., will feature uniquely curated gifts and festive treats throughout the shop.

• Western Wanderer, 108 W. Washington St., will host live music, decorative storytelling apparel and creative conversations.

• Over the Fence, 118 E. Washington St., will showcase local makers.

• Rainshadow Café, 157 W. Cedar St., will host live music with Dawn and Steve from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• Sofie’s Flowers, 127 W. Washington St., will have artful creations from local artists and decorative pieces for the season.

For more information, including adding a venue or an artist to the list, call Renne Emiko Brock at 360-460-3023 or email renneemiko@gmail.com.