Final Art Walk before Northwind break

“Plaid Bear” by Port Townsend artist Peter Koronakos greets visitors to Northwind Art’s Jeanette Best Gallery. (Diane Urbani/Northwind Art)

PORT TOWNSEND — The final Art Walk before Northwind Art’s Jeanette Best Gallery takes a three-week winter break will occur on Saturday.

The nonprofit gallery, at 701 Water St. in Port Townsend, will stay open from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday for Port Townsend’s monthly Art Walk, presenting two juried shows: “Small Expressions” and “Showcase 2025.”

Both exhibits feature two- and three-dimensional art from makers around the region, including many from Port Townsend as well as from Sequim, Whidbey Island, Bainbridge Island and Seattle.

More information about Northwind shows and other activities, plus images of all artwork in the gallery, can be found at NorthwindArt.org.

“About 200 works from 54 artists fill our space,” Northwind Art spokesperson Diane Urbani said.

In addition to Art Walk, Northwind’s regular gallery hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday.

“2025 has been a wonderful year,” Urbani said. “We’ve gotten to know many new artists, and they’ve shown all kinds of inventive, beautiful work.”

Jeanette Best Gallery, named after the late Jefferson County artist and benefactor, will take a break for winter maintenance from Jan. 6-25.

Housed in the historic Waterman-Katz Building, the venue will reopen Jan. 26 with two new exhibits: “Showcase 2026,” with 11 local artists, and “Confluence,” featuring art by Seattle naturalist Darwin Nordin and Bainbridge Island sculptor Kristin Tollefson.

These shows will be the first of Northwind’s 11 exhibitions at Jeanette Best Gallery in 2026.