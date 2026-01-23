Films, book sales set this weekend on Peninsula

A silent film series to benefit a high school orchestra, a garden presentation and a puzzle exchange highlight this weekend’s events on the North Olympic Peninsula.

• Zoe Omega and Sarah Tucker Zone will host Charlie Chaplin vs. Buster Keaton at 7 p.m. Friday at Studio Bob, 118½ E. Front St., Port Angeles.

Admission is by a $10 to $15 donation at the door.

Proceeds from the film double feature will benefit the Port Angeles High School Orchestra’s March 2027 trip to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

The fundraiser will feature two classic silent films, Charlie Chaplin’s “The Tramp” and Buster Keaton’s “One Week.”

Both films will be accompanied by a string quartet from the high school’s orchestra performing the original soundtracks.

For more information, email info@studiobob.art or visit www.studiobob.art.

• Kathleen Wolf will present “Rooted in Research: How Urban Forests Sustain Us” at 10 a.m. Saturday in Erickson Hall at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 4907 Landes St., Port Townsend.

The presentation will be part of the 2026 Yard and Garden lecture series. It will end with a Q&A session, and master gardener plant clinicians also will be on hand to answer questions.

Tickets are $15 per person at http://2026yardandgarden.eventbrite.com or $20 at the door.

Wolf, a social science researcher at the University of Washington, is studying interactions between human and ecological systems. She has a master’s degree and a doctorate in landscape architecture, both from the University of Michigan, and she collaborates on urban forestry studies with the U.S. Forest Service’s Pacific Northwest Research Station.

Future speakers in the series include:

• Lisa Taylor, Jan. 31, “Designing for Drought: Waterwise Designs with Native Plants.”

• Steve Hampton, Feb. 7, “Backyard Sanctuaries: Gardening for Birds and Biodiversity.”

• Jenny Glass, Feb. 14, “Working with Nature: Smarter, Safer Pest Management.”

Ticket sales support Jefferson County Master Gardener programs.

For more information, visit www.jcmgf.org.

• The Salish Sea Early Music Festival will present “Little Evening Concerts for Louis XIV” at 2 p.m. Sunday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1020 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

A $20 to $30 free-will offering is requested. Youths 18 and younger will be admitted free.

The baroque music concert, which will kick off the festival’s season, will feature Anna Marsh of Tacoma, baroque bassoon; Ethan Lin of Bellingham, baroque violin; Vicki Gunn of Portland, Ore., baroque viola; and Jeffrey Cohan, baroque flute.

The program will feature music from five suites of the 67 prepared in 1713 for little evening concerts for the Louis XIV.

Most of the music dates back to Louis’ youth, and some were from as far back as 1659.

For more information, visit www.salishseafestival.org.

• Andrew Allen will kick off Port Ludlow Performing Arts’ new season at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Bay Club, 120 Spinnaker Lane, Port Ludlow.

Tickets are $40 per person at www.portludlowperformingarts.com.

Allen blends acoustic-pop-rock with dynamic looping techniques to construct layered soundscapes.

The Canadian singer-songwriter is most at home on a stage, guitar in hand, loop pedals underfoot and a room full of listeners.

Future artists at Port Ludlow Performing Arts include the Derina Harvey Band on March 21 and Michael Harrison on May 3.

• Friday Night Movies will show “Sneakers” at 6 tonight at the temporary location of the Sequim Branch Library, 609 W. Washington St., Sequim.

The 1982 dark comedy starring Robert Redford, Dan Aykroyd, Ben Kingsley, Mary McDonnell, River Phoenix, Sidney Poitier and David Strathairn is rated PG-13.

For more information, call the library at 360-683-1161, email discover@nols.org or visit www.nols.org.

• Nessa Goldman will host Out Loud Story Slam at 7 tonight at Olympic Theatre Arts, 414 N. Sequim Ave., Sequim.

The show will feature up to 10 storytellers from the audience who each will share a six-minute, true personal story on the theme “Attitude.”

Tickets are $15 at www.olympictheatrearts.org or $20 at the door.

The stories, and their tellers, will be judged by the audience, and the winner will be invited to a future Grand Slam storytelling event.

For guidance on storytelling or for more information, email outloudstoryslam@gmail.com.

• Films@Field Hall will show “I’m Not There” at 7 tonight in the Donna M. Morris Auditorium at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

Films at Field Hall are “pay-what-makes-you-happy.” Seats can be reserved at www.fieldhallevents.org/tickets.

The 2007 musical drama, which is rated R, is filmed as a nonlinear narrative featuring performances by Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Marcus Carl Franklin, Richard Gere, Heath Ledger and Ben Whishaw.

Each actor portrays a difference facet of the public persona of Bob Dylan.

• The Best Book Sale is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Quimper Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2333 San Juan Ave., Port Townsend.

The sale will feature used books for $1; after 12:30 p.m., there will be a $5 bag of books sale.

Proceeds will benefit children and adult programs at the fellowship and community nonprofits.

For more information, call 360-379-0609 or email administrator@quuf.org.

• The North Olympic Library System will host a jigsaw puzzle exchange from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Forks Branch Library, 171 S. Forks Ave., Forks.

Participants can bring gently used jigsaw puzzles as small as eight pieces and up to 1,000 pieces.

For more information, call the library at 360-374-6402, email discover@nols.org or visit www.nols.org.

• The North Olympic Library System will host an arts and crafts supply swap from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Port Angeles Main Library, 2210 S. Peabody St., Port Angeles.

Participants are invited to exchange new and gently used supplies, meet fellow artists and crafters, and find inspiration for future projects.

All unswapped items must be removed by the original owners.

For more information, call the library at 360-417-8500, email discovery@nols.org or visit www.nols.org.

• The film “Michael and Damian” will be screened at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday at New Life Church, 1636 Hastings Ave., Port Townsend.

A suggested donation of $15 per person will benefit the nonprofit Reach Out and the film’s distribution fund.

The screening will be followed by a discussion with cast and crew members.

The 2025 documentary explores the relationship between Michael, an advocate for recovery, and Damian, an aspiring comic, musician and spiritual healer who is battling addiction and homelessness.

The movie was filmed by Gabe Van Lelyveld at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds and, later, at the Caswell-Brown Village.

For more information, visit www.michaelanddamian film.com/events.