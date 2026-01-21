Early Music Festival to begin series Sunday in Port Townsend

PORT TOWNSEND — The Salish Sea Early Music Festival will present “Little Evening Concerts for Louis XIV” at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The baroque music concert will be at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1020 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

A $20 to $30 free-will offering is requested. Youths 18 and younger will be admitted free.

The concert, which kicks off the festival’s 2026 season, will feature Anna Marsh from Tacoma, baroque bassoon; Ethan Lin from Bellingham, baroque violin; Vicki Gunn from Portland, Ore., baroque viola; and Jeffrey Cohan, baroque flute.

The program features music from five suites of the 67 prepared in 1713 for little evening concerts for Louis XIV.

Most of the music dates back to Louis’ youth; some of the pieces were from as far back as 1659.

Future concerts in the festival include:

• Feb. 15, Baroque in Transition: The Italian and French Perspective, featuring Susie Napper, Olena Zhukova, Melisandre Corriveau and Jeffrey Cohan.

• Feb. 22, European Tour: Italy, Scotland and Ukraine, featuring Olena Zhukova and Jeffrey Cohan.

• March 22, Folk, Baroque and Beyond: Holland (1630), Scotland (1750) and France (1830), featuring Oleg Timofeyev and Jeffrey Cohan.

• April 26, Telemann Paris Quartets II, featuring David Greenberg, Susie Napper, Elisabeth Wright and Jeffrey Cohan.

• May 10, Handel and Bach, featuring Hans-Jurgen Schnoor, Maike Albrecht and Susie Napper.

• June 7, Johann Sebastian Bach, featuring Irene Roldán and Jeffrey Cohan.

• June 28, The French Connection, featuring Annalisa Poppano, Billy Simms and Jeffrey Cohan.

For more information, visit www.salishseafestival.org.