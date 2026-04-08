Community chorus to host ‘Sentimental Journey’ concerts

The Community Chorus of Port Townsend and East Jefferson County will sing songs from the early 20th century during its “Sentimental Journey” concerts on Friday and Sunday. (Lynn Nowak)

PORT TOWNSEND — Community Chorus of Port Townsend and East Jefferson County will present “Sentimental Journey” at 7 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Sunday.

Friday’s concert will be at First Presbyterian Church, 1111 Franklin St., Port Townsend, and Sunday’s performance will be at the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 45 Redeemer Way, Chimacum.

Tickets for either concert are $20 at the door.

The concerts will include familiar songs from the 1920s, ’30s and ’40s by such artists as Cole Porter, George Gershwin and Irving Berlin.

“This music is like a warm hug since I grew up singing these songs with my mom,” chorus president Linda Atkins said. “They’re so familiar and represent so many good times singing together.”

The chorus will be accompanied by Aaron Spieldenner on guitar and Conor Sisk on percussion as well as its regular accompanist, Liz Hopkins, on piano.

The program includes “Sweet Georgia Brown,” “Blue Skies,” “Summertime” from Porgy and Bess, “Tea for Two” and “Sentimental Journey.”

There also will be a medley of Cole Porter hits, including “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “I Love Paris” and “You’d Be So Nice to Come Home To.”

For more information, call 360-643-3345 or 360-385-1912, or visit www.ptchorus.org.