Clallam Mosaic’s Snappy Players to present play on Sunday

From left, Bob Talbot, Per Berg, Beaillieu Lewis, Beth Walker and Deni Isett will play roles at 3 p.m. Sunday in “Sasquatch: Dead or Alive” at the Hub, 117 N. Lincoln St., Port Angeles.

PORT ANGELES — Clallam Mosaic’s Snappy Players will present “Sasquatch: Dead or Alive” at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The production will be staged at the Hub, 117 N. Lincoln St., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $10 per person and $8 for children and seniors. Proceeds will benefit Clallam Mosaic.

Club Hub members and Clallam Mosaic VIPs will be admitted free. All funds raised will be donated to Clallam Mosaic.

“The play was collaboratively written by staff and participants,” said Rose Fredson, activity lead for Clallam Mosaic. “The main contributors were Per Berg, myself, Baillieu Lewis and Bonny Cates.”

The project began as a conversation about legends, with most of the talk centering around Sasquatch.

The play will be directed by Fredson with assistance from Berg, Brastad and Lewis.

The cast features many participants and staff, although Fredson said, “The stars of the show are really Bonny Cates, who plays Sasquatch, and Per, who is the main antagonist.”

Additional cast members include Charlie Snodgrass as the billionaire Charles Lankenshire, Adam Hawkes as Gertrude Lankenshire, Sam Brastad as Lankenshire’s pet tiger, Jeremy Reyes as Sasquatch’s friend and Bob Talbot as Sheriff Bob.

The play includes Squatch haters, played by Per Berg and Ben Klockers, as well as Squatch lovers, played by Baillieu Lewis, Beth Walker, Violet Snodgrass, Deni Isett and Charmaine Davis.

And then there are the beavers, played by Bonne Smith, Cameron Bell and Deacon Bell.

For more information, visit www.clallammosaic.org.