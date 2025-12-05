Concerts in the Woods set Saturday

Mary Fahl will perform Sunday at Concerts in the Woods.

COYLE — Mary Fahl will perform during Concerts in the Woods at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Laurel B. Johnson Community Center, 923 Hazel Point Road, Coyle.

Admission is by a suggested donation of $20.

Fahl, a singer-songwriter, was the lead vocalist of the New York City-based October Project during the mid-1990s.

Fahl has released four studio albums and the two-disc live album “Mary Fahl Live at the Mauch Chunk Opera House” recorded in Jim Thorpe, Pa.

The song “Coming Home” from her debut solo album, “The Other Side of Time,” was used on the soundtrack for the 2003 film “Gods and Generals.”

Her 2011 album “From the Dark Side of the Moon” is a song-by-song re-envisioning of the 1973 Pink Floyd classic, “The Dark Side of the Moon.”

Fahl also won a 2020 Independent Music Award for her 2019 holiday album, “Winter Songs and Carols.”

“Can’t Get it Out of My Head,” Fahl’s most recent album, is a collection of cover versions of songs from which Fahl has found inspiration, including songs by Pink Floyd, The Rolling Stones, George Harrison, The Moody Blues, ELO and Neil Young.