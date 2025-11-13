Canadian Steam to bring comedy, improv to Field Hall

PORT ANGELES — Canadian Steam will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Donna M. Morris Auditorium at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $49 per person at www.fieldhallevents.org/tickets.

Canadian Steam is a comedy and music show from the Vancouver-based troupe The Comedy Department.

The show will feature a cast of veteran improvisers and musicians who will blend quick-fire improv, live songs and crowd interaction into an unpredictable night of entertainment.

It’s a playful, unapologetically Canadian mix of sharp comedy, musical talent and audience-driven fun.

For more information, visit www.canadiansteamcomedy.com.