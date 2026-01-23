Canadian singer-songwriter to perform in Port Ludlow

PORT LUDLOW — Andrew Allen will kick off Port Ludlow Performing Arts’ new season at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The Canadian singer-songwriter will perform at the Bay Club, 120 Spinnaker Lane, Port Ludlow.

Tickets are $40 per person at www.portludlowperformingarts.com.

Allen blends acoustic-pop-rock with dynamic looping techniques to construct layered soundscapes. He is most at home on a stage, guitar in hand, loop pedals underfoot and a room full of listeners.

Future artists at Port Ludlow Performing Arts include the Derina Harvey Band on March 21 and Michael Harrison on May 3.