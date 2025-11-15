Art awards nominations being accepted in Jefferson County

PORT TOWNSEND — The Port Townsend Arts Commission is accepting nominations for the Port Townsend Art Awards through Dec. 31.

The awards, which will supplant the Angel of the Arts and Patrons of the Arts awards that have been presented since 1999, are open to artists and other supporters from Port Townsend and East Jefferson County.

In the new format, three to five artists, cultural producers or arts patrons will be honored based on their impact on the Port Townsend arts community.

“These re-imagined awards reflect how deeply the arts are woven into the fabric of Port Townsend,” said Alexis Arrabito, chair of the arts commission. “By recognizing several honorees each year, we’re able to celebrate the community’s wide range of artists, educators and supporters.”

The awards will be presented during a Feb. 27 ceremony.

Individual artists, businesses, patrons, educators, notable art-related events and artistic achievements from individuals and organizations are all eligible for nomination.

Community members may submit nominations online at https://citygrants.fillout.com/t/x82b48yZtNus.

Nominations will be juried by the Arts Commission based on the following criteria:

• Uniqueness to Port Townsend or East Jefferson County.

• Continued success.

• Tangible connection to the local arts community.

• Promotion of tourism or culturalism.

• Fostering of education.

• Strong nomination materials.

• Representative of a broad array of the arts community.

The scoring rubric is posted at www.cityofpt.us/bc-ac/page/arts-awards.

The Port Townsend Arts Commission has open positions. Applications can be found at cityofpt.us/bc/webform/boards- commissions-application.

For more information, email artscomm@cityofpt.us.

Theater, music performances top arts events

