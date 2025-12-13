‘A Christmas Carol’ to be performed at Field Hall

PORT ANGELES — Allen Fitzpatrick will present “A Christmas Carol” at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The one-man show will be staged in the Donna M. Morris Auditorium at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $22 to $28 at www.fieldhallevents.org/tickets.

Fitzpatrick’s show, a co-production of the Juan de Fuca Foundation for the Arts and Field Hall, is a one-hour adaptation of the classic Christmas tale written by Charles Dickens.

Fitzpatrick has performed in professional theater for 50 years, working alongside Stephen Sondheim, Andrew Lloyd-Webber, Harold Prince, John Guare and Marvin Hamlisch.

His Broadway debut was in “Les Miserables,” and he also has performed on Broadway in “Driving Miss Daisy” with James Earl Jones, “The Scarlet Pimpernel,” “Damn Yankees” with Jerry Lewis and “42nd Street.”

Allen shares an Emmy Award for his contribution to “Passion: Live from Lincoln Center,” in which he appeared opposite Patti LuPone.