Woman gets 10 years for first-degree assault

Young previously found guilty in hatchet attack

PORT TOWNSEND — Former Port Townsend resident Anna Young has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after she previously was found guilty of attacking her husband with a hatchet in 2021.

During a three-week trial, which took place in November in Jefferson County Superior Court, Young was found guilty of first-degree assault while armed with a deadly weapon.

Following her sentence, Young will have a 36-month probation period overseen by the state Department of Corrections. The court also imposed a lifetime no-contact order, prohibiting Young from making any contact with her husband.

“This was a horrific, unprovoked attack that endangered a life and caused permanent harm,” Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney James Kennedy stated in a news release. “The sentence ensures protection for the victim, protection for our community, and holds the defendant responsible for her actions. I am grateful for the efforts of Officer (Jon) Stuart, the Sheriff’s Office which assisted in the investigation, and all the hours of work that were put in by my prosecution team, led by Deputy Prosecutor Holly Graham.

The conviction came after a domestic violence incident which took place on Nov. 2, 2021.

“The attack left the 70-year-old victim with life-altering injuries, including a skull fracture, deep lacerations to the back of his head, a severed ear, requiring plastic surgery, and a compound fracture in his middle finger — described by medical professionals as a classic defensive wound,” the news release stated. “Evidence showed the victim was struck with the blunt end of a hatchet approximately 20 times.”

Trial testimony and court documents showed the man had agreed to allow Young to keep $60,000 in her separate bank account. Shortly after the money was transferred into the account, Young transferred it to her family to purchase her mother a house.

When the man requested to see the account the day before the attack, Young said she would show it to him the following week.

The next morning, when the man awoke, Young told him he was “in a dream,” as she began assaulting him.

Young pursued the man from the bedroom to the kitchen as he attempted to flee. In the kitchen, he was able to temporarily subdue her by striking her in the head with a cast-iron skillet. He then escaped to the bathroom, but she continued to pursue him.

Eventually, the man fled to the garage, where he equipped himself with a hammer and his car keys before he drove to seek medical treatment at Jefferson Healthcare hospital.

Law enforcement received reports of a man brandishing a hammer, later identified as the victim, at 5:08 a.m. At 5:23 a.m., Jefferson Healthcare contacted law enforcement to report the incident as well.

The man was transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle to receive specialized treatment.

In a statement in court, the man thanked Deputy Jon Stuart of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the prosecution team for its perseverance in seeking justice, according to the news release.

“He described the ongoing impact of the assault, noting that he can no longer play the guitar due to the damage done to his fingers,” according to the news release. “(He) has required extensive therapy to cope with the physical and emotional aftermath.”

________

Reporter Elijah Sussman can be reached by email at elijah.sussman@peninsuladailynews.com.

Previous
Sheriff’s Office cautions public on high-THC products

More in Crime

Woman gets 10 years for first-degree assault

Young previously found guilty in hatchet attack

Sequim murder trial set to begin Monday

Plea deal possible in sexual assault case

Sheriff’s Office cautions public on high-THC products

Clallam County Sheriff’s deputies responded to three separate incidents… Continue reading

Trial for stabbing to be reset

Couple faces multiple charges in carjacking

Clallam County Sheriff’s deputies arrest two men in separate incidents

Clallam County sheriff’s deputies responded to two incidents over… Continue reading

PA man gets 11 1/2 years in shooting

Jury found Lester guilty of attempted murder

Aaron Fisher, left, appears in Clallam County Superior Court on Jan. 9 with his attorney Lane Wolfley at a hearing during which his trial was confirmed to begin on Jan. 26. He has been charged with second-degree murder. (Clallam County Superior Court)
Murder trial is set for Jan. 26

Bank robbery trial to be reset for future date

Dozens of law enforcement vehicles assisted with the arrest of Justin Cox last June after he allegedly shot at officers and bystanders as he was sheltering inside a home. On Dec. 22, he received an order for civil commitment for inpatient psychiatric treatment. (Emily Matthiessen/Olympic Peninsula News Group)
Sequim man sent to state hospital

Charges could be refiled in Carlsborg standoff case

Cole Douglas, who was sentenced Thursday after he pleaded guilty to the March 2025 hit and run that seriously injured Sequim middle-schooler Colton Dufour, listens to Judge Elizabeth Stanley as Colton’s mother, Cherie Tachell, seated several rows back, smiles at her son just minutes before Douglas was taken into custody to begin serving a 12-month jail sentence. Seated beside them is victims advocate Molly Ramsey, who works in the Clallam County prosecuting attorney’s office and read a victim’s impact statement to the court during hearing. (Clallam County Superior Court)
Sequim man gets 1 year in hit-and-run

Teenager was seriously injured in March collision

Judge orders mental exam

Arraignment in murder case reset for late January

Couple investigated for identify theft, fraud

A Sequim couple has been arrested following an investigation… Continue reading

Jury selection Monday in child abuse case

Infant was found to have 11 fractures, including ribs, leg