Robbery sentence set for 17 years

PORT ANGELES — Anthony Lewis Reynolds has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in Clallam County Superior Court to first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping and theft of a motor vehicle, all with a firearm enhancement.

Reynolds, 36, was sentenced to 210 months in prison by Judge Elizabeth Stanley during the sentencing hearing on Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty to armed robbery on Dec. 5, 2024, at Frugals Restaurant in Port Angeles.

A second person, Burton Brown, has been charged in the crime. Brown is in state Department of Corrections custody at the Cedar Creek Corrections Center in Littlerock on unrelated matters.

According to the police report, at a little after 11 p.m. last Dec. 5, employees at Frugals, 1520 E. Front St., called 911 to report a robbery. They said two masked men wearing black coats and carrying weapons had threatened to kill them if they didn’t hand over money in the restaurant’s safe.

The suspects ordered one employee to open a safe, from which they took $4,950, and then forced that employee and a second employee into a bathroom.

The suspects then threatened to kill one of them if he didn’t hand over the keys to his vehicle, which they stole and used to flee.

Reynolds was arrested by the Port Angeles Police Department on June 21.

He was represented by attorney Lane Wolfley.

During sentencing, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Roberson credited the thorough investigative work by PAPD detectives in bringing the case to resolution.