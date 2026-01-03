Montana man arrested three times in Clallam County in December

PORT ANGELES — A 37-year-old Montana man was arrested three times last month for driving while intoxicated.

Subsequent search warrants uncovered multiple drugs and a stolen firearm for Sergey Kubai, of Kalispel, Mont., a convicted felon, according to the Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team (OPNET).

Kubai was being held Friday in the Clallam County Jail on $300,000 bail. He was booked early Tuesday morning after a state trooper conducted a traffic stop on suspicion of DUI, investigators said.

Kubai was arrested and booked into the Clallam County Jail on Dec. 7 and Dec. 12 under similar circumstances, OPNET detectives said. He posted a $10,000 bond and was released on Dec. 8, and he posted a $2,500 bond and was released on Dec. 15, according to court records.

In the first incident, a state trooper and a cadet conducted a traffic stop on Dec. 7 that led to Kubai’s arrest on investigation of DUI-drugs. Troopers recovered about 42 grams of suspected fentanyl, 18.9 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 21.2 grams of suspected heroin and 74.9 grams of cannabis wax, OPNET detectives said.

The suspected drugs were sent to the State Patrol crime lab for testing, investigators added.

On Dec. 12, Kubai was involved in a collision. State troopers conducted an investigation which led to Kubai’s arrest on suspicion of DUI-drugs. A search warrant was executed for the vehicle and troopers located a stolen firearm. Kubai previously was convicted of a felony in Montana and is prohibited from possessing firearms, OPNET investigators said.

On Monday, a state trooper conducted a traffic stop on suspicion of DUI and Kubai was arrested again. At the time of his arrest, he had about 2 ounces of suspected fentanyl on his person, OPNET investigators said.

A search warrant early Tuesday morning revealed 80.36 grams of suspected fentanyl, 23.17 grams of suspected cocaine, 63.76 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and a small amount of crack cocaine and heroin also were recovered, OPNET detectives said. Two digital scales, one with residue, also were located inside the vehicle, investigators said.

