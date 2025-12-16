Man gets 10 years for sex crimes

Prison sentence will be subject to review board

PORT ANGELES — A Sequim man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for first-degree rape of a child and electronic communication with a minor, according to the Clallam County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

James Barron, 31, received the sentence on Wednesday from Clallam County Superior Court Judge Simon Barnhart.

The case began when the parents of a 12-year-old girl discovered alarming text messages on their daughter’s phone and contacted law enforcement, according to a news release from the prosecuting attorney’s office.

An investigation by the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Bureau included a forensic download of two cell phones, which revealed communications documenting a relationship between Barron, who was 31 at the time, and the girl, who is a family member.

Investigators also found messages discussing the Plan B pill, an emergency contraceptive, and a miscarriage.

In a recorded call with his brother, Barron admitted to having a sexual relationship with the girl and said he loved her, according to the release.

At sentencing, Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Michele Devlin argued that Barron stole the victim’s innocence and permanently altered the course of her life. She said Barron attempted to shift blame to the victim by claiming he did not force her into the relationship. He was an adult who knew his actions were illegal, she said.

First-degree rape of a child is a Class A felony, and electronic communication with a minor is a Class C felony.

After Barron addressed the court and apologized to several people, Barnhart reminded him to apologize to the victim, the release said.

“This case presents a tragic reminder of the perils that confront youth within our community,” Devlin stated in the release. “It also demonstrates how technology is being used by law enforcement and prosecutors to hold offenders accountable.”

Barron’s prison sentence is subject to the Indeterminate Sentencing Review Board (ISRB).

“Being subject to the ISRB means that after an offender serves the sentence imposed by the court, the ISRB will determine if the offender can be released. The ISRB may keep Barron incarcerated for life,” the release said.

In March 2024, Barron’s brother, Charles Barron, 32, was sentenced in Clallam County Superior Court under the state’s Special Sex Offender Sentencing Alternative after he pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree child rape. According to court documents, the charges stemmed from incidents involving a girl, also a niece, that occurred between Nov. 1, 2019, when she was 4 years old, and Dec. 30, 2023, when she was 9.

Previous
Trial pushed to January for man accused of second-degree murder

More in Crime

Man gets 10 years for sex crimes

Prison sentence will be subject to review board

Bothell man sentenced to prison for financial crime

A Bothell man has been sentenced to just more… Continue reading

Trial pushed to January for man accused of second-degree murder

New defense attorney says he will need a new investigator

Jury: Man guilty of attempted murder

Sentencing hearing set for next month

Man sentenced to eight months in jail for felony firearms possession

A Diamond Point man has been sentenced to eight… Continue reading

John Barcellos, 61, left, next to his defense attorney John Hayden, was sentenced to 77 months in prison on Nov. 18 in Clallam County Superior Court for threatening to kill four children and attempting to elude law enforcement more than two years ago in a Sequim church parking lot. (Clallam County)
Sequim man gets 6 1/2 years in prison

Judge denies mental health sentence alternative

Man pleads guilty to assaulting state trooper

A 29-year-old man pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and… Continue reading

Man investigated for shooting from bridge held on $350K bail

A Port Angeles man who allegedly fired a weapon… Continue reading

Man sentenced after fourth-degree assault conviction

A 61-year-old man was convicted of fourth-degree assault following… Continue reading

Man to serve two years for courthouse burglary

A 39-year-old man was convicted of multiple crimes and… Continue reading

Deputies: Barricaded man dies by suicide

Negotiators work for nearly two hours for peaceful resolution

Police: Person of interest in custody following reports of shooting

School district says situation contained, operations will continue