Man gets 10 years for sex crimes

PORT ANGELES — A Sequim man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for first-degree rape of a child and electronic communication with a minor, according to the Clallam County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

James Barron, 31, received the sentence on Wednesday from Clallam County Superior Court Judge Simon Barnhart.

The case began when the parents of a 12-year-old girl discovered alarming text messages on their daughter’s phone and contacted law enforcement, according to a news release from the prosecuting attorney’s office.

An investigation by the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Bureau included a forensic download of two cell phones, which revealed communications documenting a relationship between Barron, who was 31 at the time, and the girl, who is a family member.

Investigators also found messages discussing the Plan B pill, an emergency contraceptive, and a miscarriage.

In a recorded call with his brother, Barron admitted to having a sexual relationship with the girl and said he loved her, according to the release.

At sentencing, Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Michele Devlin argued that Barron stole the victim’s innocence and permanently altered the course of her life. She said Barron attempted to shift blame to the victim by claiming he did not force her into the relationship. He was an adult who knew his actions were illegal, she said.

First-degree rape of a child is a Class A felony, and electronic communication with a minor is a Class C felony.

After Barron addressed the court and apologized to several people, Barnhart reminded him to apologize to the victim, the release said.

“This case presents a tragic reminder of the perils that confront youth within our community,” Devlin stated in the release. “It also demonstrates how technology is being used by law enforcement and prosecutors to hold offenders accountable.”

Barron’s prison sentence is subject to the Indeterminate Sentencing Review Board (ISRB).

“Being subject to the ISRB means that after an offender serves the sentence imposed by the court, the ISRB will determine if the offender can be released. The ISRB may keep Barron incarcerated for life,” the release said.

In March 2024, Barron’s brother, Charles Barron, 32, was sentenced in Clallam County Superior Court under the state’s Special Sex Offender Sentencing Alternative after he pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree child rape. According to court documents, the charges stemmed from incidents involving a girl, also a niece, that occurred between Nov. 1, 2019, when she was 4 years old, and Dec. 30, 2023, when she was 9.