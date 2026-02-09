Jury selection in murder trial to continue

Fisher previously pleaded not guilty

PORT ANGELES — Jury selection will continue Tuesday in Clallam County Superior Court in the trial of Aaron Charles Fisher, who is charged with second-degree murder or, alternatively, first-degree manslaughter, in the death of a Sequim man.

Each charge is a Class A felony, punishable by up to life in prison and/or a $50,000 fine, plus restitution and court costs.

Fisher, 37, has pleaded not guilty to both counts.

Fisher is accused of punching Richard Madeo, 70, in the face during an alleged confrontation near a Safeway gas station in Sequim on May 6, 2025, leaving Madeo unconscious. Madeo was subsequently airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and died two days later.

The King County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide caused by blunt force head injuries.

The trial, before Judge Brent Basden, is expected to last through this week and into the next, except for Monday, which is a Presidents Day holiday.

Fisher is being represented by attorney Lane Wolfley. Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecutor Michele Devlin is being assisted by Det. Sgt. Darrell Nelson of the Sequim Police Department in the state’s case.

Jury selection in murder trial to continue

Fisher previously pleaded not guilty

