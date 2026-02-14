Todd Ortloff Show guests this week

PORT ANGELES — Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Todd Ortloff Show on KONP 1450 AM, 101.7 FM in Port Angeles, 101.3 FM in Sequim and myclallamcounty.com on the internet outside the Port Angeles area.

This week’s scheduled lineup:

Monday – Presidents’ Day special programming.

Tuesday – Jonathan Pasternack, Artistic Director and Conductor of the Port Angeles Symphony Orchestra, discusses their upcoming performance, featuring a world-premiere new work by Noah Michael Smith, and guest violinist James Garlick performing Barber’s “Concerto for Violin.”

Second segment — Krist Novoselic (founding member of Nirvana) discusses the Cascade Party of Washington state.

Wednesday – Peninsula College President Suzy Ames.

Second segment – Local Real Estate agents Mae Graves and David James discuss real estate trends and stats in Clallam County.

Third segment – Bacon Bits with Amanda Bacon.

Thursday – Local teen Aiden Hamilton discusses his candidacy and his reasons for running.

Second segment – Business Bits with Small Business Advisor Kevin Hoult.

