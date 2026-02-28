Todd Ortloff Show guests this week

PORT ANGELES — Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Todd Ortloff Show on KONP 1450 AM, 101.7 FM in Port Angeles, 101.3 FM in Sequim and myclallamcounty.com on the internet outside the Port Angeles area.

This week’s scheduled lineup:

Monday – Executive Director of Field Arts & Events Hall, Steve Raider-Ginsburg.

Tuesday – Krist Novoselic (founding member of Nirvana) discussing the Cascade Party of Washington State.

Wednesday – Port Angeles City Manager Nathan West.

Second segment – Jessica McKenzie from Port Angeles Community Players discussing the upcoming performances of “The Play That Goes Wrong”, a masterful farce of slapstick comedy and impeccable timing.

Third segment – Bacon Bits with Amanda Bacon.

Thursday – Melissa Williams, Feiro Marine Life Center Executive Director, discussing their upcoming new center.

Second segment – Betsy Reed Schultz discussing the Captain Joseph House Foundation’s upcoming fundraiser.

Third segment – Business Bits with Small Business Advisor Kevin Hoult.