Todd Ortloff Show guests this week
Published 1:30 am Saturday, February 28, 2026
PORT ANGELES — Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Todd Ortloff Show on KONP 1450 AM, 101.7 FM in Port Angeles, 101.3 FM in Sequim and myclallamcounty.com on the internet outside the Port Angeles area.
This week’s scheduled lineup:
Monday – Executive Director of Field Arts & Events Hall, Steve Raider-Ginsburg.
Tuesday – Krist Novoselic (founding member of Nirvana) discussing the Cascade Party of Washington State.
Wednesday – Port Angeles City Manager Nathan West.
Second segment – Jessica McKenzie from Port Angeles Community Players discussing the upcoming performances of “The Play That Goes Wrong”, a masterful farce of slapstick comedy and impeccable timing.
Third segment – Bacon Bits with Amanda Bacon.
Thursday – Melissa Williams, Feiro Marine Life Center Executive Director, discussing their upcoming new center.
Second segment – Betsy Reed Schultz discussing the Captain Joseph House Foundation’s upcoming fundraiser.
Third segment – Business Bits with Small Business Advisor Kevin Hoult.