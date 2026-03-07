Todd Ortloff Show guests this week

PORT ANGELES — Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Todd Ortloff Show on KONP 1450 AM, 101.7 FM in Port Angeles, 101.3 FM in Sequim and myclallamcounty.com on the internet outside the Port Angeles area.

This week’s scheduled lineup:

Monday – Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue Fire Chief Jake Patterson discussing spring cleaning for fire safety.

Second segment – Executive Director of the North Olympic History Center David Brownell.

Tuesday – COO of BRIX Marine Stuart McVitty, with Managing Director Perry Knudson, discussing the company’s history in Port Angeles, some of their successes and the future of the marine trades here.

Second segment – Clallam County Sheriff Brian King.

Wednesday – Director of the Sequim City Band Tyler Benedict, with Vicky Blakesly, discussing their upcoming concert at Port Angeles High School.

Second segment – Local Realtor Mae Graves sharing Clallam County real estate statistics for February.

Third segment – Bacon Bits with Amanda Bacon.

Thursday – Clallam County Commissioners Randy Johnson and Mike French, with Clallam County Sheriff Brian King, discussing medical services at the jail.

Second segment – Business Bits with Small Business Advisor Kevin Hoult.